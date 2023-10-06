Wisconsin DNR deer hunter survey; participation sought

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting hunters to participate in this year’s Deer Hunter Wildlife Survey. This survey is an opportunity for hunters to report which animals they observe while deer hunting.

Data from these reports helps DNR researchers to better understand the relative abundance and distribution of mammals, birds and other species of wildlife across Wisconsin. Past efforts have provided the DNR with valuable information for managing many wildlife species.

The survey period is open now through Jan. 7, 2024, requires no registration and observations can be submitted from the field with a smartphone, at home from a computer or through the mail to:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

C/O Jes Rees Lohr, DNR Research Scientist

2801 Progress Road

Madison, WI 53716

Jessica.ReesLohr@wisconsin.gov or 608-228-8851

Hunters should include the following information in their survey submissions:

Date(s) hunted.

Numbers of hours hunted.

County in which they hunted.

Zone referenced on the deer management unit map

Land type (public vs. private).

Weather conditions at the time of sighting.

Type and number of animals observed.

Participants can find a list of animals to report and learn more about the survey by visiting the DNR’s Deer Hunter Survey webpage.