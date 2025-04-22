Wisconsin DMV: Ordering special license plates made fast, easy

article

The Brief The state says it has never been easier to order specialty license plates. There is now an online process to place your order for specialty license plates. Special plates are organized by interest areas, including automobile enthusiast, health and much more.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced on Tuesday, April 22 that it now has an easy online process to find the ideal special license plate, personalize the plate’s message and order online with DMV’s new special license plates web application.

Ordering license plates online

What we know:

A news release says the step-by-step process begins at wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates where customers can select a plate from among 60+ options.

Special plates are organized by interest areas, including automobile enthusiast, health, higher education, military, nature, professional and miscellaneous. Images of the plates, fee details, descriptions of the plates and information about the plate sponsor are provided.

Collector and Hobbyist plates are also included. This app also allows regular Wisconsin plates to be selected when they are to be personalized.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

After a plate is chosen, there is an option to personalize it with a custom message. Up to three different personalized plate combinations can be requested initially when using the new online application. The customer can see the personalized message on the plate as they order. Wisconsin DMV will review the request to confirm that the plate message is not already taken or is objectionable.

Next, customers are guided through straightforward steps to register the plates, confirm the application, order and pay online.

What's next:

For plate orders that do not involve personalized messages or eligibility verification, the Certification of Registration can be downloaded from the special plates web application, or it can be automatically emailed after completion of the order.

For plate orders that involve personalized messages and/or eligibility verification, the Certificate of Registration will arrive via email or mail within 1-2 weeks after the application is submitted. The specialty or personalized plates should arrive 3-4 weeks after the application is submitted.