Wisconsin DMV data: 82,000 residents added emergency contact info

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said 82,000 Wisconsin residents added emergency contact info to their DMV data in the first year of the program. Adding this information is voluntary and will not appear on the card. A visit to a DMV customer service center is not necessary.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) began offering the option for motorists to add emergency contact information to their driver's license or ID record last year.

Wisconsin DMV emergency contact

According to a news release, currently, 82,133 people have added contact information through a convenient online process at wisconsindmv.gov/emergencycontact.

Gov. Tony Evers signed the "To Inform Families First" or "TIFF" law in 2023 to provide law enforcement the ability to contact a family member or other loved one more quickly in the event of an emergency.

Adding this information is voluntary and will not appear on the card. Only law enforcement, including police in other states, are able to access the information.

What they're saying:

"This is a very simple, successful program that helps law enforcement reach a loved one or friend faster in case there’s an emergency," DMV Bureau of Driver Services Director Tina Braddy said. "It’s there if you need it."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"The number of people signing up averages a little over one thousand per week," Braddy said. "As with all DMV services now available online, people can easily add this information themselves online anytime."

What you can do:

To add emergency contact information to a DMV record, visit wisconsindmv.gov/emergencycontact for the easy self-service application. A visit to a DMV customer service center is not necessary.

This service joins DMV’s extensive list of online services at wisconsindmv.gov.