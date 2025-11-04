Wisconsin influenza-like illness data, DHS launches new resource

article

The Brief Wisconsin DHS has a new resource that keeps track of influenza-like illnesses. The department said the new, interactive data visualizations make it easier to view data related to respiratory illnesses.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has a new resource available that keeps track of influenza-like illnesses across the state.

By the numbers:

The respiratory illness webpage summarizes data reported on outpatient and urgent care visits for influenza-like illnesses, which the DHS defined as a fever of 100 degrees or higher, cough and/or sore throat.

Why you should care:

The Wisconsin DHS said the new, interactive data visualizations on outpatient health care visits due to influenza-like illness, as well as the department's existing data visualizations for respiratory illness, make it easier to view data related to respiratory illnesses.

Dig deeper:

The webpage has data available back to the 2019-20 influenza season and is displayed by public health region, updated weekly on Fridays. The data comes from the Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network, part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Influenza-like illness dashboard (Courtesy: Wisconsin DHS)