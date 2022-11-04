Wisconsin DHS launches telehealth service for COVID-19

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced a free telehealth service to streamline access to COVID-19 treatment on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

According to DHS, COVID-19 antiviral treatments must be taken within five days of symptoms starting, even if symptoms are mild, making it essential to access a clinician for a prescription quickly. Anyone 18 and older who tests positive for COVID-19 can have a telehealth consultation with a healthcare clinician within 5-30 minutes.

DHS said if eligible, a clinician will prescribe an oral antiviral pill that reduces the risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. The prescription can be filled at over 600 pharmacies in the state. Insurance is not required. Those without pharmacy access can have their medicine shipped overnight.

"Providing telehealth access supports our commitment to health equity," said secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. "Telehealth is a quick, easy, and free way for individuals who may not be able to travel to a clinic or who may not have insurance or health care to learn if antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 are an appropriate treatment for them. We believe this will be especially important in extending our ability to serve rural, elderly, and other underserved populations."

The COVID-19 Treatment Telehealth service is available statewide, accessible through the internet and telephone, and consultations are available in multiple languages. Consultations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. At-home COVID-19 tests or tests performed by a healthcare provider or at a community testing site are acceptable. The service is not for medical emergencies or treatments other than COVID-19.