Wisconsin DHS launches new web tool as virus deaths climb

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday, Sept. 30 launched a new online tool, providing easy-to-navigate COVID-19 data broken down by county.

Wednesday was the deadliest day of the pandemic on record in Wisconsin -- with 27 new deaths reported -- and numbers are trending up.

Viewers are now able to see hospital capacity and ventilator availability in their area as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise.

"We are nine months into this pandemic and right now it's not slowing down, it's picking up speed," said Gov. Tony Evers. "We have got to put the brakes on this pandemic. And yes, it starts with wearing a mask whenever you are out and about."

Wisconsin DHS online hospital capacity tool

The data also show the latest on the spread, showing the areas to the north and west with the highest growth of COVID-19 cases.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Wisconsin ranks as the state with the fourth-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the country -- with 16,000 new cases in the past seven days.

Gov. Evers is urging Wisconsinites to help slow the spread.

"Skip the playdates, the dinner parties, the family get-togethers and work conferences, or any other gatherings with people you don't live with for the time being," said Gov. Evers. "Wear a mask whenever you are around folks that you do not want to live with."

According to the Wisconsin DHS, prior to Wednesday, the deadliest day on record in the state was in May when 22 people died due to COVID-19 complications.