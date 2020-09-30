Wisconsin DHS: 2,319 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths confirmed

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday, Sept. 30 reported 2,319 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths related to the virus.

The number of new deaths reported Wednesday is the largest single-day rise reported thus far, surpassing the previous high of 22 deaths on May 27.

In total, 122,274 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,327 deaths have been reported by the DHS.

Among those who tested positive for COVID-19, 7,300 have required hospitalization (6%) and 98,385 have recovered (82%); there are 20,252 active cases (16.9%).

More than 1.5 million people in Wisconsin have now been tested for COVID-19, more than 1.4 million of which have tested negative, according to the DHS.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).