Wisconsin DHS launches COVID-19 vaccine provider map

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released on Friday, Feb. 26 a new resource aimed at helping people connect with vaccine providers -- a Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine provider map

Officials say the map is designed to improve transparency in the vaccine distribution process, by identifying where the vaccine is being sent across the state. It is also intended to help Wisconsinites more easily find and connect with vaccine providers in their area.

The map displays COVID-19 vaccine providers and community-based vaccination clinics that are actively vaccinating in Wisconsin. Vaccine sites are coded by shape and color to indicate whether they are open to all eligible populations, only open to specific eligible groups, or targeting their own clients or patients. Users can select a site from the map to find contact information and populations served by each location, or consult the table underneath. At this time, DHS plans to update the map every two weeks with data reported by vaccine providers. Therefore, depending on timing, it is possible that vaccine providers may have already administered or scheduled out their remaining doses.

A news release says all sites shown on the map require pre-scheduled appointments, and availability is not guaranteed. Wisconsinites can visit the DHS COVID-19 vaccination page for more information about options.

