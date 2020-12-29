Wisconsin DHS launches COVID-19 vaccine data page

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched on Tuesday, Dec. 29 its new COVID-19 vaccine data page.

Data shown includes summary metrics for allocation, shipment, and total vaccine administered, as well as a graph displaying the number of vaccinations administered per day.

DHS officials plan to update these visualizations at 2 p.m. every Tuesday.

Wisconsin began administering vaccines after the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the state on Monday, Dec. 14. The first vaccinations with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine began on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

As of the end of day Monday, Dec. 28, Wisconsin has administered 40,850 doses of Pfizer and 6,306 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

DHS plans to expand the data displayed on this page as COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available.

At this time, officials say geographic and demographic vaccine data will not be publicly available due to the small, targeted approach of the early stages of the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program.