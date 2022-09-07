Wisconsin DHS: Get boosted against COVID-19 this fall

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is urging Wisconsinites to make a plan to get boosted against COVID-19 this fall.

Officials say people 12 and older are now eligible to receive updated COVID-19 boosters (also known as bivalent boosters). Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters have started arriving in Wisconsin and will continue to be delivered to providers over the next several weeks. Pharmacies, health centers, and clinics are expected to make appointments available as their booster doses arrive.

The updated boosters have been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and are the first Omicron-specific vaccines to be made available in the United States. They target the original strain of COVID-19, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The highly contagious BA.5 Omicron subvariant is the dominant strain of COVID-19, making up about 90% of cases nationally.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The updated boosters are recommended as a single (1) dose for people 12 and older who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and have not received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in the last two months. People 12 and older are eligible to receive the updated Pfizer COVID-19 booster, and those 18 and older are eligible to receive the updated Moderna COVID-19 booster. In these age groups, these boosters replace the original boosters. The Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters can be administered after any primary series, including Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, or Novavax.

Children ages 5-11 continue to be eligible for the original COVID-19 booster, which provides protection against the original strain of COVID-19. It is anticipated that this age group will be eligible for updated boosters in the coming months.

Everyone 6 months and older is recommended to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19. If you have not yet received your primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, it is never too late to get vaccinated.

People can safely get their COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines at the same time, including the annual flu vaccine.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccines remain available to all Wisconsinites at no cost regardless of immigration or health insurance status. Anyone can schedule an appointment for the vaccine using a variety of options, including with their health care provider, at community-based vaccination clinics, local and tribal health departments, or pharmacies. Vaccination sites across Wisconsin may choose to provide vaccines to specific age groups. People are encouraged to check with their local health clinics or visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites for specific age groups.