Destructive device possession, Wisconsin man federally charged
MADISON, Wis. - A Janesville man is federally charged with unlawfully possessing a destructive device, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday, Dec. 22.
James Morgan, 30, was arrested Thursday.
According to a complaint, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received information that Morgan was involved in the making – and possession – of destructive devices. Investigators searched Morgan’s travel trailer after obtaining a federal search warrant.
The complaint alleges six homemade destructive devices were found in a safe inside the trailer and that materials that could be used for making additional devices were also found, including two 1-pound containers of Pyrodex, a black powder substitute.
Morgan appeared in U.S. District Court in Madison on Friday. A judge ordered that Morgan be held in custody pending a detention hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 29.
If convicted, Morgan faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.