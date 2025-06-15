Wisconsin Democrats elect Devin Remiker as new party chair

article

The Brief Devin Remiker was elected as the new chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Remiker will succeed Ben Wikler as the state party chair, starting July 1. The election took place at the party convention in Wisconsin Dells.



The Democratic Party of Wisconsin elected Devin Remiker as the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin on Sunday, June 15.

What we know:

It happened at its state party convention in Wisconsin Dells.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Remiker will succeed Ben Wikler as the state party chair, starting July 1. Wikler served in the role since 2019.

What they're saying:

WisDems provided the following statement from Remiker:

"The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is an absolute political force in our state and a model nationwide for how our Party can fight and win. I’m honored to have earned the trust of delegates to build on what we’ve accomplished with Ben Wikler. We have a sensational operation and a team that has been through some of the toughest political fights. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity. "We’re just 18 months away from a Democratic trifecta in this state and every second counts. We will take back this state by showing the Democratic Party is fighting for the working class, protecting fundamental rights and freedoms, and defending our democracy. It is all on the line– and we will fight like hell to save our democracy."