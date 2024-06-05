Crisis stabilization centers open; Waukesha, Beaver Dam host sites

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday announced the opening of five crisis stabilization centers for adults experiencing mental health and substance-use emergencies.

Crisis stabilization facilities support people who can't stay in their community safely, the DHS said, but don't need to be hospitalized. The DHS-funded centers provide a dedicated location for care in most counties.

"The need for services for people experiencing mental health and substance-use emergencies has been rising steadily over the past several years," DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson said in a statement.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

DHS said it set aside $10 million in 2021 to support the development of five crisis stabilization facilities for adults, with each location serving multiple counties. The funding is part of Wisconsin's share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds reserved for mental health and substance-use services.

The five facilities – including one in Waukesha and one in Beaver Dam – service separate regions or groups of counties. A complete list of locations, and details about services, can be found online.

Featured article

Three crisis stabilization facilities for youth in Jefferson, Milwaukee, and Wausau provide similar services for young people statewide.

People experiencing mental health and substance-use emergencies should call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for help from a trained counselor. If the situation is life-threatening, they should call 911.