Wisconsin COVID update; health officials discuss

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is applauding Milwaukee's decision to require masks.

DHS says as omicron cases continue to surge when masks are required, people are much more likely to put them on.

The number of new confirmed COVID cases today is more than 15,400.

That number is up 2,577 compared to just one day ago.

DHS says getting fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 is one of the best ways to prevent severe illness and death.

Wearing a mask is also something DHS brought up during its weekly meeting.

Health leaders say all masks offer some sort of protection but the most protective masks are N95 or KN95 and here's why.

"It's really important to note that you can walk around a space and the person that was there before you, if they’re infectious with COVID, even if they’re not physically there, it can linger in the air. So, it’s so important, especially now to stop the spread to wear a mask," said Dr. Jasmine Zapata.

DHS doctors say based on the most recent data, Wisconsin has still not reached its peak in omicron cases.

