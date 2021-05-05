Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 639, deaths up 13: DHS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 639 on Wednesday, May 5, for a total of 600,936, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

State health officials reported 13 new deaths Wednesday, with a total of 6,863 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 29,600 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 585,179 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,628 active cases (1.4%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative.

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

News of COVID cases at mask-optional Cedar Grove school

News of two positive cases of COVID-19 at Cedar Grove Middle School came a day after the district went mask-optional.

