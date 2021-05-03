Wisconsin COVID cases up 349

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 349 Monday, May 3, for a total of 599,576, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

State health officials reported no new deaths Monday.

Of the positive cases, 29,441 have required hospitalization, while 583,357 have recovered, making for 8,765 active cases.

More than 2.8 million have tested negative.

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)