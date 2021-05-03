Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 349

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
May 3, 2021
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 349 Monday, May 3, for a total of 599,576, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

State health officials reported no new deaths Monday.

Of the positive cases, 29,441 have required hospitalization, while 583,357 have recovered, making for 8,765 active cases.

More than 2.8 million have tested negative.

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

