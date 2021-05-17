Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 116, no new deaths: State officials

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 116 Monday, May 17, for a total of 606,274, state health officials reported.

There have been 6,958 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,250 people have been hospitalized (5%) and 592,230 people have recovered (97.6%). There are 6,820 active cases in the state (1.1%).

More than 2.9 million have tested negative.

More than 3.5 million have been tested.

