Wisconsin COVID cases up 662, deaths up 7: DHS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 662 on Friday, May 7, for a total of 602,265, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

State health officials reported 7 new deaths Friday, with a total of 6,884 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 29,731 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 586,569 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,546 active cases (1.4%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative.

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

Milwaukee pharmacist makes COVID vaccine a family affair

A Milwaukee pharmacist got the opportunity to vaccinate her own family.

