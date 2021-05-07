Wisconsin COVID cases up 662, deaths up 7: DHS
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 662 on Friday, May 7, for a total of 602,265, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
State health officials reported 7 new deaths Friday, with a total of 6,884 deaths in the state.
Of the positive cases, 29,731 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 586,569 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,546 active cases (1.4%).
More than 2.8 million have tested negative.
More than 3.4 million have been tested.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
COVID-19 vaccine resources & more
Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine
- Facts about the vaccine
- HealthyMKE.com -- sign-up to receive a text or email alert when the Vaccine Connector tool is ready with information on local COVID-19 vaccine providers available to you
Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry
CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.
CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers
Advertisement