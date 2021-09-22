Wisconsin DHS: COVID cases, trends discussed

Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 briefing
Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, including Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, discussed the latest information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
157 students in the Oconomowoc Area School District are not in the classroom. Instead, they are sick and isolating at home.
Nearly all classes being taught on UW System campuses are in person, interim President Tommy Thompson said.
The Wisconsin DNR asks deer hunters to help them collect data to track the spread of chronic wasting disease this season.