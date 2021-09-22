Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: COVID cases, trends discussed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 briefing

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, including Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, discussed the latest information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MILWAUKEE - Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday, Sept. 22 discussed the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

