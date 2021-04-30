Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 789, deaths up 8: DHS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose by 789 Friday, April 30, for a total of 598,147, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported.

Officials with the DHS reported eight new deaths Friday, with a total of 6,823 deaths in the state. 

Of the positive cases, 29,307 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 581,978 have recovered (97.3%), making for 9,079 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative.

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

