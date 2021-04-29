Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 806, deaths up 8: DHS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose by 806 Thursday, April 29, for a total of 597,358, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported.

Officials with the DHS reported eight new deaths Thursday, with a total of 6,815 deaths in the state. 

Of the positive cases, 29,255 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 5j81,197 have recovered (97.3%), making for 9,079 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative.

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Turkey vulture inside Rockwell Automation catches workers by surprise
slideshow

Turkey vulture inside Rockwell Automation catches workers by surprise

A turkey vulture managed to get inside an office at Rockwell Automation, Inc. in Milwaukee on Earth Day.

Milwaukee parks offer wireless internet to help underserved communities
slideshow

Milwaukee parks offer wireless internet to help underserved communities

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced that ten parks across the city will now offer open-access wireless internet to underserved communities.

Milwaukee food tours bounce back amid COVID

On the streets of Milwaukee's lower east side, Milwaukee Food and City Tours is once again tasting delicacies and guiding guests through area history after the business had to do its own navigating around the pandemic.