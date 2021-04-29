Wisconsin COVID cases up 806, deaths up 8: DHS
MADISON, Wis. - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose by 806 Thursday, April 29, for a total of 597,358, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported.
Officials with the DHS reported eight new deaths Thursday, with a total of 6,815 deaths in the state.
Of the positive cases, 29,255 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 5j81,197 have recovered (97.3%), making for 9,079 active cases (1.5%).
More than 2.8 million have tested negative.
More than 3.4 million have been tested.
