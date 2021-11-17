Wisconsin COVID case trends at levels not seen since 2020: DHS

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday, Nov. 17 reminded residents that COVID-19 is still spreading and cases are surging.

The DHS reported that Wisconsin is now seeing daily COVID-19 numbers that haven't been seen since the end of 2020.

New, confirmed cases are at an average of 2,963 cases per day over the past seven days; 3,503 were reported Tuesday. The DHS said that is an increase from roughly 1,800 just three-and-a-half weeks ago.

The latest DHS figures also show 26 people died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Deaths related to COVID-19 are at an average of 15 per day over the past seven days.

Officials also issued a warning Wednesday to those who have not yet been vaccinated, saying vaccines provide the best protection against serious illness.

"We need everyone’s support to flatten the curve as much as we can," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer with the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. "Get vaccinated if you’re not vaccinated. To get your booster dose if you haven’t gotten your booster dose. To get your influenza vaccine and to continue to pay attention to all the ways in which we can prevent the spread of respiratory viruses that include flu and COVID."

Officials also discussed continued mask-wearing, especially when around people who did not share a household.

