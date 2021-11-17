Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID case trends at levels not seen since 2020: DHS

By
Published 
Updated 5:00PM
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID case trends surging: DHS

Officials with the Wisconsin DHS on Wednesday reminded residents that COVID-19 is still spreading and cases are surging.

MILWAUKEE - Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday, Nov. 17 reminded residents that COVID-19 is still spreading and cases are surging.

The DHS reported that Wisconsin is now seeing daily COVID-19 numbers that haven't been seen since the end of 2020.

New, confirmed cases are at an average of 2,963 cases per day over the past seven days; 3,503 were reported Tuesday. The DHS said that is an increase from roughly 1,800 just three-and-a-half weeks ago.

The latest DHS figures also show 26 people died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Deaths related to COVID-19 are at an average of 15 per day over the past seven days.

Officials also issued a warning Wednesday to those who have not yet been vaccinated, saying vaccines provide the best protection against serious illness.

"We need everyone’s support to flatten the curve as much as we can," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer with the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. "Get vaccinated if you’re not vaccinated. To get your booster dose if you haven’t gotten your booster dose. To get your influenza vaccine and to continue to pay attention to all the ways in which we can prevent the spread of respiratory viruses that include flu and COVID."

Wisconsin DHS officials discuss COVID latest

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer with the Wisconsin DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, and Traci DeSalvo, director of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, discuss the latest COVID-19 case and vaccine data Wednesday.

Officials also discussed continued mask-wearing, especially when around people who did not share a household.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dogs to be adopted, Louisiana transplants
article

Dogs to be adopted, Louisiana transplants

Approximately 45 animals arrived at the Waukesha County Airport from Louisiana on Wednesday morning, Nov. 17 – unwanted dogs and puppies in search of their forever home.

Favre misses payment in Mississippi welfare case, auditor says
article

Favre misses payment in Mississippi welfare case, auditor says

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre missed a deadline to pay in interest on welfare money, the Mississippi state auditor said Tuesday.

Bipartisan Wisconsin pot possession proposal introduced
article

Bipartisan Wisconsin pot possession proposal introduced

A bill introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature would lighten penalties for marijuana possession in many parts of the state.