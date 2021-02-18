Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine registry to launch on March 1

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Feb. 18 that it is launching a new service March 1 that will help connect people with available vaccine.

The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry will provide a central place to let people know where and when they can they can get vaccinated, and let them schedule an appointment. The Wisconsin Vaccine Registry will be used by those who opt in and will not be a comprehensive resource for all vaccination options. Health care systems, pharmacies and local health departments may already have their own registration and scheduling software.

The vaccine registry will require people to answer several questions to determine if they are in one of the groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and help them schedule an appointment. If they are not eligible, or if no appointments are currently available, they will be placed on a waiting list. Appointments can only be made through this system in communities with vaccinators who are using the vaccine registry .

In addition to helping Wisconsin residents schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccine registry can send reminders to those already vaccinated to make sure they get their second vaccine dose, as well as help them monitor for any side effects after they get the vaccine. Applicants without internet access or who need using the vaccine registry will be able to contact a call center to help guide them through the process or schedule an appointment.

A small group of local health departments will be testing the software during the week of Feb. 22, to make sure it works. Beginning March 1, the software will be rolled out in increments to participating health departments. By April 1, DHS expects the vaccine registry will be available to all interested vaccinators in the state.

The registry uses software from Microsoft for vaccination registration and administration. Wisconsin is one of several states that will be using Microsoft’s software for a vaccine registry system.