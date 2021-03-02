Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID-19 registry now live; if eligible schedule appointment

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry went live on Wednesday, March 3.

The vaccine registry allows residents in the state to register for and schedule COVID-19 vaccinations locally – when they are eligible, and as the vaccine becomes available. Those who are not eligible or unable to get an appointment have the option of being placed on a waitlist. 

State officials say the Wisconsin Vaccine Registry will be used by those who opt-in and will not be a comprehensive resource for all vaccination options. 

Officials say not all vaccine providers using the state's system will be participating as of the launch date in early March, and more will be added over time. 

IMPORTANT: The registry is web-based and a phone option will also be available soon.

