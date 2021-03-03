1 year later, Wisconsin woman reflects on cruise ship quarantine

One year ago, a trip to Hawaii turned into intense isolation on a cruise ship as COVID-19 spread.

A Wisconsin woman who was stuck on that ship is now reflecting on her experience in the early days of the pandemic.

Debbi Loftus of Eagle River was quarantined in her quarters on the cruise ship as the virus spread throughout.

"On March 4, right after lunch on the cruise, we got isolated to our rooms. We were isolated for eight days on the ship," Loftus said. "Luckily, we did not get sick on the trip."

Debbi Loftus

While at sea, several passengers and crew members tested positive for COVID-19. A Coast Guard helicopter had to drop off test kits.

"Someone had died two doors down from me so it was scary. We were doing the best to make the best of a bad situation," said Loftus.

Grand Princess cruise ship, docked amid COVID-19 quarantine

Loftus and her parents made it off the ship and were transported to a military base in Georgia.

"The Wisconsin National Guard flew us home from Georgia to one of their bases in the middle of our state," Loftus said.

Debbi Loftus

In the year since, Loftus said she has been in strict isolation at her home.

"Just kind of a year of relaxing and getting ready to travel again and plan our next trips," she said.

As the anniversary of her long journey back to Wisconsin approaches, she is reflecting on life, too.

"I'd just say take one day at a time and enjoy what you can that day. Things may look bad and things are going to get better," said Loftus.

Loftus said the trip was refunded and she hopes to take another cruise with loved ones in the future.