Wisconsin consumer warnings; state warns public, what to watch for

A hasty decision can lead to big-time regret. Especially when you're handing over money.

Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, spoke to Contact 6 about three consumer warnings for March.

Home Improvement Contracts

What we know:

Have a home improvement project in mind for the summer? Take a few steps to protect your investment, starting with the contractor you hire.

"You need to do your research and check them to see if there's any complaints," said Reinen. "Talk to references they may have."

Other tips:

Get more than one estimate for your project

Make sure all bids are for the same work and materials

Get a written contract

Ask to see your contractor's license and certifications

Lastly, demand a lien waiver notice

Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Scams

What we know:

Watch out for scammers targeting Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment, which runs through March 31.

"You never want to take at face value what an ad, a broker, or anybody calling you out of the blue tells you their plan is going to cover," said Reinen.

Medicare Advantage is offered by private insurance as an alternative to traditional Medicare. You can get helping comparing plans at ShipHelp.org, Medicare.gov, or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE.

"Consider things you like best about your plan and make sure those are going to be available in a new plan," said Reinen.

Fake PayPal Invoices

What we know:

Be on the lookout for fake invoices that appear to come from PayPal. These scam invoices usually arrive by email.

"It's just a scammer trying to convince a consumer to hand over money," said Reinen. "As well as personal information about their PayPal account."

Reinen says if you get a suspicious money request, don't pay it. Don't call any phone numbers offered or click links. Don't send money as cryptocurrency.

"It's just phishing. They're are just trying to catch someone off-guard that may have a PayPal account," said Reinen.

Were you a victim?

What you can do:

If you've experienced one of these scams, or have a problem with a contractor, let the state know and file a complaint.

