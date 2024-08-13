Wisconsin voters reject constitutional amendment referendums

Wisconsin voters on Tuesday rejected Republican-authored ballot questions that would have limited the governor’s power to spend federal money that comes to the state for disaster relief or any other crisis, unless it’s already earmarked.

The constitutional amendments were placed on the ballot by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, and a host of liberal groups and others organized against the amendments. They had argued adopting them would slow down the distribution of money when it needs to be spent quickly.

But Republican backers argued the measures would have added more oversight and serve as a check on the governor’s powers.

Wisconsin Capitol, Madison

Republicans pushed the amendments after taking issue with Evers having the power to distribute billions of dollars in COVID-19 federal relief money without legislative approval.

Official reaction

Gov. Tony Evers

"My administration stabilized and rebuilt Wisconsin’s economy from the ground up during the worst economic crisis in a decade and the worst public health emergency in a century. And the proof of our hard work is in the pudding. In recent years, Wisconsin’s seen the largest surplus in state history, historically low unemployment, a record-high number of Wisconsinites employed, the most capital investments from businesses in over a decade, and so much more.

"Our economic recovery didn’t happen by accident—it happened in large part because my administration and I made smart, strategic decisions that not only responded to immediate needs and crises but looked toward the future to build a better, safer, and stronger economy and state. We worked quickly to respond to a global crisis expeditiously, effectively, and efficiently even as other branches of government, at best, consistently failed to meet that moment and, at worst, actively sought to make our work more difficult.

"I am incredibly proud of the investments I’ve directed to support farmers, working families, and small businesses, expand high-speed internet, help prevent child care costs from getting any higher, improve community safety, provide school-based mental health services for kids, and invest in economic development projects that will benefit communities across our state for generations.

"Each and every family who’s been able to keep up on rent and access child care, farmers and producers who’ve continued putting food on the tables here in Wisconsin and the world over, small businesses who’ve been able to keep their doors open, healthcare workers who needed PPE to continue caring for our loved ones and families, first responders who’ve been able to hire more staff and get the supplies they need, schools and communities statewide who we’ve helped make ends meet—they know what we’ve done for them personally because they’ve seen it firsthand.

"This was a referendum on our administration’s work and the future for Wisconsin we’ve been working hard to build together, and the answer is reflected in the people’s vote tonight."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

"Tonight, voters had the final say. Wisconsinites rejected GOP power grabs, and chose responsive and effective government. Wisconsinites came together to vote down another shameless GOP attempt to award politicians more power at the expense of our first responders, our child care providers, and local communities. Wisconsin Democrats are proud to have organized to defeat these risky and misleading constitutional amendments—marking only the second time since 1996 that a constitutional amendment has been defeated at the ballot box. Republican politicians in Madison pushed these amendments because they recognized their grip on power was waning with new, fair maps, and they were desperate to cement their extreme agenda into Wisconsin’s Constitution. Tonight, Wisconsin voters defeated an attempt by MAGA politicians to bend our Constitution. In November, Wisconsin Democrats will ensure the Republican politicians who pushed this power grab will be defeated as well."

A Better Wisconsin Together Communications Director Lucy Ripp

"Wisconsinites know that it is critical for our state government to act quickly in emergency situations, and it is clear from these election results that the majority of voters value our government providing support for us to succeed in safe and healthy communities.

"The resounding ‘No’ vote on these ballot questions also stands as strong rejection of the misplaced priorities, dysfunction, and petty partisan politics that have long plagued the GOP majority in our state legislature. These results are proof that Wisconsinites will not be fooled by Republican lawmakers trying to mislead us into giving them even more power over the well-being of our families and communities.

"Today, Wisconsin voters decided that our neighborhoods shouldn’t have to rely on our politically gridlocked, Republican controlled legislature to release essential funds when we need action fast."

Evergreen Action Midwest Senior Policy and Advocacy Manager Courtney Bourgoin

"Wisconsinites clearly saw these proposals for what they were—a blatant power grab—and decisively voted no. Regardless of political affiliation, voters on both sides of the aisle know that the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal investment is good for the state. Wisconsin’s ability to take advantage of the historic climate and clean energy investments from the IRA and IIJA directly hinges on the state’s ability to allocate funding. By rejecting this proposal, voters ensured that this funding remains accessible for both Wisconsin’s growing clean energy economy and vital emergency aid for communities across the state during climate disasters."