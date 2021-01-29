Wisconsin close to launching COVID-19 vaccine registration website

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is in the final stages of launching a statewide vaccine registration website.

Officials announced on Friday, Jan. 29 they have contracted with Microsoft to create an online registry for the COVID-19 vaccine -- one that will connect residents to vaccinators near them that have available shots.

Right now, residents who are eligible for the vaccine are urged to contact their primary care doctor, their local health department, or a pharmacy to see where they can find an available shot.

Work is underway to customize the software for Wisconsin -- with the site expected to launch in ten communities around the state the week of Feb. 15.

Julie Willems Van Dijk

"It's built very much like our testing platform," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS Deputy Secretary. "And so the same process of logging in, registering with your demographic information, answering some questions to determine your eligibility. And then in this case, if you're eligible be able to schedule an appointment."

Those who are not eligible will be put on a waitlist.