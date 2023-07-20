Wisconsin winning Powerball tickets; $1M, $100K, $50K prizes won

article

The numbers are in, and someone in California is the winner of the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot – the third-largest prize ever awarded in the history of Powerball. Closer to home, four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Wisconsin for the Wednesday, July 19 drawing. The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24, and the Powerball was 24.

In Grand Chute, a $1,000,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip near 38th and College. In Hayward, a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip on 15870 US Hwy 63. The ticket included the $1 Power Play option turning a $50,000 win into a $100,000 win because of the 2X Power Play multiplier. It is the second time in 2023 the Hayward Kwik Trip has sold a winning $100,000 ticket. On January 23, the retailer sold a $100,000 All or Nothing winning ticket.

Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were also part of Wednesday's fun. The winning tickets were sold at a Kwik Trip in Green Bay and Appleton.

The latest Powerball jackpot run resulted in several Wisconsin Powerball winners in July. Since July 1, 12 big winning tickets ranging from $50,000 to $1,000,000 have been sold at retailers across the state.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional dollar.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. The odds of winning a $1,000,000 Powerball prize are 1:11,688,054 and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.

The odds of winning a $100,000 All or Nothing prize are 1:352,716.

For the $1 Powerball Play add-on option, the odds of a 2X multiplier being drawn last night were 1:1.75. Power Play does not apply to the jackpot. A $1,000,000 prize can become $2,000,000 with the Power Play. The Power Play multiplier for the $1,000,000 prize can never be greater than 2X.