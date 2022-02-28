Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin child ID kits: Packers, AG Kaul team up to provide them

By AP author
Published 
Green Bay Packers
Associated Press
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul article

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

MADISON, Wis. - Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Monday that he's partnering with the Green Bay Packers and other groups to provide child identification kits to every Wisconsin student in grades K-12.

Kaul said the Packers, Alliant Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Child Identification Program will provide 975,000 kits to students.

Parents can use the kits to fingerprint their children and record the prints on identification cards. Parents can give the cards to police if their children go missing. Investigators can then use the cards to confirm a child's identity if the child is found. The National Child Identification Program, based in Waco, Texas, says on its website that the cards can be especially helpful in confirm the identity of children who have been missing for years.

Asked for more details on the partnership, Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said she was working on compiling the information. Messages left with the National Child Identification Program and Packers media officials weren't immediately returned.

