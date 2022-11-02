Wisconsin child care costs; state looks to ease struggle for parents

Leaving your kids in the care of someone else can be expensive – and when there is no one to watch them, then what?

A book does no good sitting on a shelf – and a playground with no kids is not playful.

"There are so many classrooms across the county and across the state that are sitting there lights off, empty because we can’t find available workforce," said Emilie Amundson, secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

Emilie Amundson

Amundson said workforce is a major challenge.

"In this strong economy with this record low employment, it’s a difficult proposition it’s a hard job," Amundson said.

It is a struggle officials with the Next Door Foundation in Milwaukee say they deal with every day. The early childhood education center is in need of more than 20 teachers.

Typically, classrooms at Next Door Foundations operate with two teachers. But due to staffing shortages, many classrooms remain empty.

"We have nine classrooms that we can’t open," said Tracey Sparrow, Next Door Foundation president.

Sparrow said that leaves about 100 kids without care. That alone drives higher wait lists – and then, there is the cost.

"Speaking as a mom of two kids, I – it was double my mortgage when my kids were under the age of 5," Amundson said.

Amundson said Wisconsin families typically pay up to $2,400 a month for care. That is why state officials were in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 2. They discussed two grants – both coming out of the Workforce Innovation Grant. $5.1 million will provide training for early childhood educators. $5 million will go towards building housing for child care workers.

"Really help them become first time homebuyers, help stabilize neighborhoods, help increase the work force," said Amy Pechacek, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development secretary-designee.