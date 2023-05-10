Wisconsin Center topping off ceremony for $456M expansion project

The Wisconsin Center expansion project marked a milestone on Wednesday afternoon, May 10.

Officials celebrated the topping off ceremony – by hoisting the project's final structural beam into place.

The Wisconsin Center is undergoing an expansion to double its size. That will allow the convention center to host multiple events simultaneously and offer space to meet various needs of its clients.

Topping off ceremony for Wisconsin Center, Milwaukee

In March, the Board of the Wisconsin Center District (WCD) finalized an agreement with Baird to become the official naming rights partner of the Wisconsin Center. The agreement is good for 15 years.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A news release says when the center is completed, "the combined north and south buildings will house 52 meeting rooms, a 300,000 contiguous sq ft exhibit hall, 22 total loading docks, a 400- stall indoor parking garage, and a spectacular new rooftop ballroom with seating for 2,000 and sweeping outdoor terraces. The expanded venue will also include quiet rooms, nursing mother’s rooms, dedicated gender-neutral restrooms and a robust public art program telling the story of Milwaukee."

Topping off ceremony for Wisconsin Center, Milwaukee

The WCD owns and operates the Wisconsin Center, Miller High Life Theatre and UW-M Panther Arena.