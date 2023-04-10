Wisconsin Center new skywalk installation happening Monday, April 10

The Wisconsin Center District (WCD), with the help of its construction management team, will begin installing the new Hyatt Regency hotel skywalk on Monday, April 10.

The construction team will begin installing the skywalk at 12 p.m.

According to a new release, this construction is another significant step towards substantial completion of the $456 million Wisconsin Center expansion project. The skywalk is 110 feet long and weighs 110,000 pounds. The company plans to open the skywalk up and let guests travel between the Hyatt and the Wisconsin Center by early 2024.

Wisconsin Center

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The previous skywalk was taken down in November 2021.