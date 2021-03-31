Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Center able to vaccinate 3K people daily starting April 6

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 vaccine administered at Wisconsin Center, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 5 announced on Wednesday, March 31 that the Biden Administration has chosen the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee to serve as a federal pilot community vaccination clinic. 

What does this mean? A news release says the site will receive resources and staffing to be able to do 3,000 vaccinations per day, with all of the vaccine supply coming directly from the federal government instead of the state allocation.

Right now, the Wisconsin Center is federally supported by FEMA and will transition to a type 2 federal pilot community vaccination clinic operating seven days a week for eight weeks starting on Tuesday, April 6. In addition to receiving more direct vaccine from the federal government, more federal staff will support the site.

Wisconsin Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Vaccinations will be by appointment only and will use the same registration process that has been in place until it transitions over to the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. Right now, individuals eligible for the vaccine can register for a vaccination appointment by visiting covidmke.com or calling 414-286-6800.

