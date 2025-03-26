article

A Wisconsin man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after he led officers on a chase and crashed into a cemetery early Wednesday morning, March 26.

Shortly after 2 a.m., an officer spotted a silver car speeding with no headlights on Highway 12. Multiple police agencies ultimately reported a car driving at "dangerous speeds" along the highway. One report estimated the car was driving around 110 mph as it headed toward Monona from Madison.

Monona police officers tried to pull the car over as it re-entered the city, but the driver refused to stop – sparking a pursuit. As efforts to stop the driver unfolded, the car was spotted on Marsh Road southbound in McFarland where it failed to negotiate a turn, left the roadway and crashed into a cemetery where it hit multiple headstones.

The driver, who police identified as 27-year-old Rojae Crosse of Sun Prairie, got out and ran. Officers set up a perimeter, found Crosse nearby and took him into custody. A deputy was injured while trying to take Crosse into custody.

While in custody, Monona police said Crosse refused to cooperate and made multiple threats to harm and kill the officers. It was in assessing Crosse that officers noted signs of impairment.

Crosse was processed for OWI and taken to a hospital as a precaution. An evidentiary blood sample was sent for testing, the results of which are pending.

If convicted, police said it would be Crosse's third OWI offense. He was also arrested for felony eluding, threats to law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting an officer.

McFarland police conducted the crash investigation.