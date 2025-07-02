Wisconsin budget: Full Legislature to vote Wednesday

The Brief Wisconsin lawmakers are set to vote on the state's two-year budget. On Tuesday, the Joint Finance Committee approved a budget deal that Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers negotiated. The budget would cut taxes, fund child care initiatives and more.



Wisconsin lawmakers are set to vote on the state's two-year budget on Wednesday. After months of negotiations, a deal would cut taxes, fund child care initiatives and address road improvements.

What they're saying:

It's a budget that people on both sides of the aisle called a compromise. On Tuesday, the Joint Finance Committee approved the budget deal that Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers negotiated.

"What we have on the floor today is better than it would have been," said Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton).

"I am glad we are near the end of this process," said State Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green), co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee.

Budget vote

Local perspective:

On Wednesday, the budget moved to the full Legislature – first on the Senate floor, where Democrats proposed amendments.

"We’re going to have some things we’ve done in the past: supporting education, child care, higher education, strengthening our economy, lowering prices for our workers," said Hesselbein.

"We had priorities, and that was having a tax cut that was actually going to be signed into law," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester).

The budget would offer income tax cuts averaging $180 a year per taxpayer.

"We’re not only going to have a budget that provides significant tax relief bills for previous investments, but also address some of the challenges we face here in the state," said State Sen. Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point).

The budget raises fees for car titles by $50. There would also be funding boosts for the Universities of Wisconsin System and roads. It would allocate $330 million for child care programs, and it offers half-a-billion dollars for K-12 special education.

Featured article

"We had historic investments in special education," Vos said.

"I wish we were voting for fully funding our K-12 schools, our higher education and child care," said Hesselbein.

What's next:

When the Legislature approves a state budget, it heads to the governor's desk. The governor has the authority to use his powerful partial veto.