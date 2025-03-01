Southeast Wisconsin brush fires, dozens of acres burned Friday

article

The Brief Two large brush fires spread in southeast Wisconsin on Friday. A fire in Palmyra burned more than 90 acres, according to the fire department. A fire near Lake Geneva shut down Highway 12 for more than an hour.



Two large brush fires spread in southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Feb. 28.

Palmyra brush fire

What we know:

Palmyra Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. and found approximately 20 acres of field on fire near 4th and West. Due to winds estimated at 20-35 mph, the fire rapidly spread and was upgraded to a second alarm.

Mutual aid arrived and started to deploy ATVs and brush trucks as the fire eventually escalated to a fifth alarm. The fire was contained at around 7 p.m. and struck out around 7:45 p.m. Hotspot suppression efforts continued until around 9 p.m.

Ultimately, Palmyra Fire Rescue said approximately 95 acres were burned.

Locations of southeast Wisconsin brush fires on Feb. 28.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown what started the fire.

Bloomfield brush fire

What we know:

A brush fire in Bloomfield, just southeast of Lake Geneva, burned several acres. It shut down part of Highway 12 from just after 5 p.m. until around 7:40 p.m.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear exactly how many acres burned and what started the fire.

Wisconsin DNR

What you can do:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' fire danger dashboard on Saturday listed Jefferson and Walworth counties, where Friday's fires took place, as under moderate risk – the department's second-lowest tier.

The DNR also maintains two dashboards – one for wildfires, one for prescribed burns – to keep residents aware of fires burning across the state throughout the year.