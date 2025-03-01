Southeast Wisconsin brush fires, dozens of acres burned Friday
PALMYRA, Wis. - Two large brush fires spread in southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Feb. 28.
Palmyra brush fire
What we know:
Palmyra Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. and found approximately 20 acres of field on fire near 4th and West. Due to winds estimated at 20-35 mph, the fire rapidly spread and was upgraded to a second alarm.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Mutual aid arrived and started to deploy ATVs and brush trucks as the fire eventually escalated to a fifth alarm. The fire was contained at around 7 p.m. and struck out around 7:45 p.m. Hotspot suppression efforts continued until around 9 p.m.
Ultimately, Palmyra Fire Rescue said approximately 95 acres were burned.
Locations of southeast Wisconsin brush fires on Feb. 28.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unknown what started the fire.
Bloomfield brush fire
What we know:
A brush fire in Bloomfield, just southeast of Lake Geneva, burned several acres. It shut down part of Highway 12 from just after 5 p.m. until around 7:40 p.m.
What we don't know:
It's still unclear exactly how many acres burned and what started the fire.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Wisconsin DNR
What you can do:
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' fire danger dashboard on Saturday listed Jefferson and Walworth counties, where Friday's fires took place, as under moderate risk – the department's second-lowest tier.
The DNR also maintains two dashboards – one for wildfires, one for prescribed burns – to keep residents aware of fires burning across the state throughout the year.
The Source: Information in this report is from Palmyra Fire Rescue, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.