Wisconsin Black Historical Society building vandalized
article
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Black Historical Society is looking for donations after their building was vandalized.
According to a post on their Facebook page, "a few windows and doors broken will not stop the important work we do here. It will take several weeks to replace the specialty glass that was broken, at costs that exceed our normal operating budget."
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Click here to donate.