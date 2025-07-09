Wisconsin bill would regulate balloon releases across state

The Brief Wisconsin state lawmakers want to regulate the amount of mylar balloons people release outdoors. Democratic lawmakers have sponsored the bill. There won't be any decision on this until lawmakers return to Madison for session in the fall.



Balloons are often used to help loved ones mourn someone they've lost.

But now, a balloon release could get you fined.

What we know:

Wisconsin state lawmakers want to regulate the amount of mylar balloons people release outdoors. Right now in Wisconsin, Democratic lawmakers have sponsored the bill.

Several other states, including California and Florida, have passed similar bills with bipartisan support.

It has since been referred to the Assembly Committee on Environment, but it's gotten some mixed opinions.

State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) is among the group of lawmakers sponsoring the bill.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Violators would pay a $500 dollar fine.

"Same citation as littering. The hope is not to get animals tangled up in this plastic and mylar," Carpenter said.

We Energies said since 2020, more than 120,000 customers lost power because of outages caused by mylar balloons hitting powerlines.

"They hit powerlines and can cause power outages," State Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) said. "Obviously, we recognize there are a number of reasons people do this and it's not malicious."

Local perspective:

Across the state, balloon releases have become a staple of mourning and remembering.

FOX6 News ran into a woman on her way to one.

"I am actually on my way to go pick up a friend that had called me," Willette Sims said. "She has a young lady that’s daughter of a friend she had that she used to babysit for, and she was actually shot and killed."

Sims was not necessarily in favor of the bill.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"People should be able to express their feelings on what has happened and feel a sense of release," she said.

What's next:

There won't be any decision on this until lawmakers return to Madison for session in the fall.