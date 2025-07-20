Wisconsin bike ride focused on inclusion; benefits Friendship Circle

The Brief Friendship Circle in Fox Point hosted its 5th annual Bike4Friendship on Sunday, July 20. The bicycle ride is Friendship Circle's largest fundraiser of the year. It raises awareness for those living with disabilities and mental health challenges.



Bike riders in Milwaukee County went the distance on Sunday, July 20, to raise awareness for those living with disabilities and mental health challenges. It was the 5th Annual Bike4Friendship.

Pedaling with a purpose

What we know:

Nearly 200 bicyclists and even more walkers and supporters turned out in Fox Point on Sunday to celebrate a bike ride highlighting adventure and inclusion. It's called Bike4Friendship.

Bike4Friendship, Fox Point

Friendship Circle is based in Fox Point. The organization provides jobs and programming for kids and young adults living with disabilities.

What they're saying:

"Today, we are biking for friendship. Today, people of all ages, all abilities, are coming to the Friendship Circle to ride in support of people with disabilities and in support of people struggling with mental health," said Rabbi Levi Stein, President and CEO of The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin.

Rabbi Levi Stein

"My kids have been involved in Friendship Circle programming the last three years now," said Molly Sandock.

Hundreds rode bikes and walked to show support – and there was plenty of entertainment throughout the morning.

"It’s a great cause for everyone to be a part of," said Sari Vineburg.

Varied routes

Some riders tackled 30, 60 and 100-mile routes to help raise money for the organization.

Bike4Friendship, Fox Point

Erin Hochevar completed a 5K ride.

"It’s just a heartwarming day," Hochevar said. "It sparks the conversation and helps them understand where they fall in the spectrum of people and that everybody is different and everyone has value."

Bike4Friendship is Friendship Circle’s largest fundraiser. It’s a ride that is fueling the future and promoting positivity.

"This will keep us fueled for the rest of the year to keep doing programming for all that we serve," Stein said.

Pitch in via an auction

What you can do:

If you would like to support the cause, Friendship Circle also has an auction that is open until July 24.