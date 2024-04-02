Wisconsin Best Burger Contest; 'Elite 8' finalists announced

article

The Wisconsin Beef Council has announced the 'Elite Eight' in their inaugural ‘Wisconsin’s Best Burger Contest.’

The contest was designed to seek out and promote 100% beef burgers prepared in Wisconsin restaurants.

According to a press release, the Elite Eight restaurants that received the most nominations on the Wisconsin Beef Council website are the following:

Brazen Head Pub, 147 N Main St, West Bend

Crafty Cow, 2675 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Dog House Bar & Grill, 117 S 1st St, Mt. Horeb

Ferry Xing Bar & Grill, 306 Main St, Merrimac

Pickles Bar & Grill, 5507 Co Rd Y, Hazelhurst

Skippy’s Burger Bar, 113 Green Bay Rd, Thiensville

Straight Home Bar & Grill, 184060 WI-153, Eland

The Dump Bar & Grill, 105 W Edgewater St, Cambria

"These Elite Eight establishments will now be visited by a secret panel of judges who will travel to each and evaluate the burgers," said Tammy Vaassen, Wisconsin Beef Council Executive Director. "The winning restaurant will be announced on May 1 to kick-off May Beef Month."

The burgers will be scored on taste (50 points), appearance (30 points), proper doneness (10 points), overall enjoyment of the burger (10 points), and bonus points may be given for eating environment, atmosphere and experience (up to 5 points.)

To be eligible for the contest, the hamburgers on the restaurant menus must have met the following guidelines:

The burger must be 100% beef (other ingredients may be added to the patty such as spices, vegetables, etc.)

All burgers must be composed of a formed ground beef patty/patties served on a bun or other bread product (such as biscuits, focaccia or tortillas). Burgers may include any combination of condiments (such as ketchup, mayonnaise and mustard), sauces (such as barbeque or hot sauce), cheeses and toppings (such as bacon, onions, tomatoes and lettuce). Every component of the burger must be placed between the bun or bread pieces or served open-faced on a bread product.

