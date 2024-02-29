Wisconsin Best Burger Contest; nominate your favorite restaurant

article

Looking for the best burger in the Badger State?

So is the Wisconsin Beef Council.

The agricultural organization is accepting nominations for their inaugural Wisconsin’s Best Burger Contest. From now until midnight on Sunday, March 24, you can nominate your favorite burger joint in the state.

The contest is designed to seek out and promote 100% beef burgers prepared in Wisconsin restaurants. Only 100% beef is eligible, and the burger must be available on the nominated restaurant’s regular menu, and the restaurant must be open year-round.

The eight restaurants that receive the most nominations will be announced in early April. The winning restaurant will be announced on May 1 to kick off National Beef Month.

To cast your vote, visit the Wisconsin Beef Council’s website.