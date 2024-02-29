Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Best Burger Contest; nominate your favorite restaurant

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Food
FOX6 News Milwaukee
An employee prepares some bacon cheeseburgers at Meat Crew fast food restaurant on May 28, 2023 in Milan, Italy.

MILWAUKEE - Looking for the best burger in the Badger State?

So is the Wisconsin Beef Council. 

The agricultural organization is accepting nominations for their inaugural Wisconsin’s Best Burger Contest. From now until midnight on Sunday, March 24, you can nominate your favorite burger joint in the state.

The contest is designed to seek out and promote 100% beef burgers prepared in Wisconsin restaurants. Only 100% beef is eligible, and the burger must be available on the nominated restaurant’s regular menu, and the restaurant must be open year-round.

The eight restaurants that receive the most nominations will be announced in early April. The winning restaurant will be announced on May 1 to kick off National Beef Month.

To cast your vote, visit the Wisconsin Beef Council’s website.