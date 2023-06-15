Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival at Bayshore on June 17

article

Get ready, beer lovers, because Glendale has something for you on Saturday, June 17.

Wisconsin Brewers Guild is partnering with Bayshore and Welcome to Glendale for the 2023 Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival. You won’t want to miss the premier beer and food-tasting event of the summer featuring more than 50 craft breweries across the state, local restaurants and cuisine partners, food trucks, live bands and more!

Your ticket includes free beer, food samples, and mingling with craft brew masters and fellow enthusiasts. The live music lineup kicks off with Joe 2.0 at 12 p.m., and V Funk will rock the stage from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Free shuttle service to and from the event is available for people who are staying at one of these Glendale Hotels: Holiday Inn Riverfront Hotel, Residence Inn & Suites,Hampton by Hilton, Fairfield Inn & Suites.

Shuttles will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available now.