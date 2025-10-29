Wisconsin bear hunt: 2025 season results published by DNR

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has published preliminary 2025 bear season results. This fall, bear hunters harvested 3,724 bears during the 35-day season. The 2025 bear season ran from Sept. 3 to Oct. 7.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday announced preliminary results for the 2025 bear season.

By the numbers:

This fall, hunters harvested 3,724 bears during the 35-day season, placing this season on par with the five-year average of about 3,800 bears annually.

This year's harvest was slightly below the overall harvest target of 4,075 bears, but within the expected range of harvest for this fall.

Statewide, hunter success was about 28%, slightly below the five-year average hunter success rate of 32%. Hunter success rates in individual zones varied from as high as 69% in Zone A to less than 10% in Zones E and F.

What they're saying:

"Reports from the field seemed variable this year," said Randy Johnson, DNR large carnivore specialist. "Some hunters reported this was one of the best years of bear hunting they've experienced, while others were challenged by abundant acorns and corn, reducing the effectiveness of their baits. Bear hunters across the state also faced below-average temperatures in the beginning part of the season, followed by above-average temperatures towards the end of the season, each of which can affect bear activity. Overall, hunter success rates ended up slightly below average, translating to overall bear harvest right about where we anticipated."

Bear hunting benefits

Dig deeper:

According to the DNR, Wisconsin has a thriving bear population – estimated at around 23,000 bears with a range that covers more than half the state.

While bears have tremendous cultural and ecological value, they can also conflict with human interests, damaging agricultural crops or raiding residential trash and bird feeders

Hunters provide critical data from every harvested bear, which is the backbone of population monitoring efforts and ensures a healthy and sustainable bear population into the future. Bear hunter license fees also supply key funding for bear management, research and outreach activities.

Reminders For Next Year

What you can do:

Hunters who want to obtain a license or preference point for the 2026 season must apply in Go Wild before the Dec. 10 deadline.

Over 146,000 people applied for a bear hunting license or preference point for the 2025 season, again setting an all-time high record number of applicants. To help hunters make hunting plans, a full breakdown of the 2025 bear license drawing results and license wait times is available online.

Visit the DNR's Bear Hunting webpage to learn more about black bear hunting, ecology and management in Wisconsin.