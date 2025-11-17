Wisconsin BBB alert: Looking for this season’s hot toy? Beware of scams

article

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to be on the lookout for scammers trying to trick you into accidentally buying a fake (or non-existent) version of a popular holiday toy.

How the scam works

What we know:

According to the BBB, here's how it works: you are looking for one of this season’s hot toys, but it’s sold out at every store you visit. You decide to do a quick online search or spot an ad in your social media feed. This takes you to a website that miraculously has the toy in stock. The site may look professional and have original images of the product. It may even offer the product at discounted prices, claiming a "last-minute deal" or "flash sale."

Unfortunately, many such offers are fake. In many cases reported to BBB Scam Tracker, buyers thought they were ordering a high-quality toy. Instead, they received a cheap counterfeit version. In other cases, the products never shipped and the websites vanished. In either case, when the dissatisfied customers tried to follow up with the company, they found that the staff either didn't respond or refused to provide a refund.

For example, one shopper told BBB Scam Tracker that they ordered an AI panda online. "This company promised a AI panda that reacts with your touch,what i recieved [sic] is a small stuffed panda with a hanging string in its head and no battery or electrical components, just a cheap claw machine toy,the ad is very misleading as it shows a stuffed panda reacting to your touch,stating it is a calming bear."

Another shopper ordered the popular Labubu toy, only to be met with disappointment. The shopper reported to BBB Scam Tracker, "My son ordered a labubu, and didn’t realize it was fake. After some digging I realized the entire website is a scam and I quickly tried to cancel the order. It will not let you. I tried to email the company, tried to chat. I have not gotten any contact back. I’m currently fighting my bank for a dispute."

Tips to avoid toy scams

What you can do:

Be careful on social media. Scammers can do market research and may know what toy you're searching for. Instead of clicking on a link from a social media ad, consider opening a browser and going directly to trusted retailer websites.

Only buy toys from reputable stores and websites. The best way to avoid getting scammed when purchasing toys is to buy them directly from a seller you know and trust. Learn how to recognize a fake website.

Don’t be fooled by extra-low prices. Unreasonably low prices are a red flag for a scam on many products. Avoid making a purchase from a retailer you aren’t familiar with just because the price sounds too good to be true – it probably is!

Research before you buy. If a company seems legitimate, but you aren’t familiar with it, be extra careful with your personal information. Before offering up your name, address, and credit card information, make sure the company has a working customer service number.

Look for the BBB Seal: It's the Sign of a Better Business. BBB Accredited Businesses pledge to uphold the BBB Standards for Trust and to deal fairly with consumers. If a business displays a BBB seal, verify it by going to BBB.org