Wisconsin BBB scam alert; 7 scams for college students to avoid

The Brief Scammers are trying to steal money from college students through various schemes and scams, according to the BBB. One tactic used to get students' personal information is a phishing email that claims to be from the school’s "Financial Department." BBB recommends watching out for these financial scams before heading into the new semester.



The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning college students of seven scams. As college students spend money on tuition payments and school supplies to prepare for the new year, scammers are taking this opportunity to try to steal some of that money through various schemes and scams.

Phishing email

What we know:

According to the BBB, one tactic used to get students' personal information is a phishing email that claims to be from the school’s "Financial Department."

Messages via text or email may appear, instructing the student to click on a link provided in the email and log in with a student username and password. Don’t do it – doing so could give the user name, password, or other personal information to scammers while possibly downloading malware onto the device.

Watch out for these financial scams

Dig deeper:

Whether you are starting school away from home or have young students who may be vulnerable to such scams, BBB recommends watching out for these financial scams before heading into the new semester.

What you can do:

For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.