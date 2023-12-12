Wisconsin battle over diversity, tax dollars; deal in the works

A battle over diversity and tax dollars is being waged in Wisconsin. A deal would give higher pay to all Universities of Wisconsin workers and a new engineering building. In exchange, the universities would cut some jobs dedicated to diversity.

"All of my colleagues want that pay raise, even though it’s embarrassingly small. We all want the pay raise, but we also, I think more importantly, we want to see a healthy, thriving university," said Rachel Ida Buff, UWM history professor. "We want to represent the Wisconsin idea as it could be realized in the 21st century: as a force for racial equity, as a force for untrammeled inquiry, as a force for improving our state."

The proposal would invest nearly $200 million into building a new UW engineering building in Madison – as well as put money into two halls at UW-Whitewater. It would also allow top 5% students guaranteed admission to UW-Madison – and top 10% to all other UW schools.

Engineering Hall, University of Wisconsin

The catch is, through 2026 the system would not add new DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) positions – and would move at least 33% of the current roles (or at least 43 jobs) to focus instead on "academic and student success."

"I think far too many people don’t realize how truly cancerous this is for our democracy," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a radio show. "The idea that we have gone from something that said that people should be judged on the content of their character and now we’ve gone to say it should be based on where their are born, the race that they currently have and the idea of what they want to be for the gender, I mean this is just a bunch of crap."

"I think he’s really wrong," Buff said. "I think this is an ideological, unprincipled attack and you shouldn’t negotiate with terrorists. I understand that we have to, dude is holding our legislature hostage, holding our pay raises hostage, but we are not getting a fair deal. We are not doing well on diversity, equity and inclusion."

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman agreed to the deal, calling it a fair compromise. But the Universities of Wisconsin regents on Saturday voted 9-8 to reject it.

"When you look at Wisconsin political history, there have been times when the legislature and the university have sort of been at war with each other. There were times for example, where in the 1950s, when the conservative legislature was hunting for commie professors," said Mordecai Lee, UWM Professor Emeritus. "And as it turned out, a university doesn't have much leverage against a legislature. When you're a public university, you're dependent in part on the money that's appropriated by the legislature. And so, for most of the 50s and part of the 60s, university professors had to sign an oath of loyalty to the United States."

Mordecai Lee

On Monday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Republicans were done negotiating.

On Tuesday, regents met again in a session closed to the public. They then adjourned without acting. However, FOX6 News has learned the Universities of Wisconsin board will meet and vote on the proposal again on Wednesday.

Gov. Tony Evers on Saturday said he backed the regents rejecting the deal. He said he was looking forward to discussions in the weeks and months to come.