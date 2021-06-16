Wisconsin Assembly on policing changes, bills headed to Gov. Evers

More than a year after George Floyd's death, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a number of changes to policing – including one to ban chokehold unless in self-defense or in life-threatening circumstances.

"We can safely predict that this danger will be the reasoning given when these tactics are used anyway. There seems to always be a heightened sense of danger from police when encountering certain groups of people," said State Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde (D-Milwaukee).

Some Democrats said the bills do not go far enough.

"We have to do a whole hell of a lot more that what’s in front of us right now," said State Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee).

The bills are the work of the speaker's Task Force on Racial Disparities founded after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, co-chaired by a Democrat and Republican.

"These people all came together from very different points of view, had adult conversations, very civil, heated at times, intense, and very emotional, but did it in a way that everybody was taking steps towards each other during this whole process," State Rep. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna).

"If you take the time and examine these bills, on their own merit, you will see that they are clear reforms to our policing system and promote accountability, transparency and training," said State Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison).

The Assembly also passed bills that require youth and college athletes to play on teams based on their sex at birth – or play co-ed.

"I am sad that we are entertaining these bills on the floor of the Wisconsin state assembly. I’m sad that we are taking a vote on them. I am sad about the message that sends Wisconsin’s youth," said State Rep. Robyn Vining (D-Wauwatosa).

"We already have women in Wisconsin who have suffered material damage from not taking their spot on the podium, from biological males competing in their sport. These bills seek to protect those women and create space that’s inclusive for all," said State Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc).

The transgender sports bills still have to pass the Senate and then likely will be vetoed by Gov. Evers.

One bill on use of force was delayed. It would require guidelines on when to report use of force – and would mandate that officers who see something, report it while protecting whistleblowers.