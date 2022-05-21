Wisconsin Armed Forces Week Warrior Challenge

At the Harley-Davidson museum Saturday, Armed Forces Day recognized and honored members of the U.S. military – the final day of a week-long celebration.

"It's just a big thank you to everybody in the armed forces," said Tom Buck with the Milwaukee Armed Services Committee.

With every branch represented in Wisconsin, anyone was able to attend Saturday's Armed Forces Day events at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

"It’s a really critical thing for us to make sure everybody knows of the great opportunities not just for employment, but for service to their country," Buck said.

The day was one of not just recognition, but education for anyone interested in the military.

"What we want them to do is get a glimpse of what we do. We’re one-percenters," said Arma Purdy with the Milwaukee Armed Services Commmittee. "There's only that serves. This is the best kept secret. They don’t know that we have fire on the base, that we have EMTs, that we have PR and musicians in every branch."

Being a part of the armed forces comes with its own physical challenges. The Wisconsin Warrior Challenge gives young people, like Jonathan Johnson, the chance to see if they have what it takes.

"I wanted to see how the Army worked and the Air Force and just see the opportunities they have," he said.

After two long years, the committee could finally bring everyone together in person.

"The fact that we’ve been shut down for two years because of the unfortunate COVID circumstances just gives us a lot of hope and pride in being able to do it again," said Buck.

To give any of the armed forces a shot, visit the U.S. Department of Defense website for more information.