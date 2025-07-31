Wisconsin air quality advisory in effect; wildfire smoke from Canada

article

The Brief Canadian wildfire smoke will continue to impact Wisconsin's surface air quality over the next several days. The current advisory in effect statewide until noon on Thursday, July 31 has been extended through noon on Friday, Aug. 1. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should consider making outdoor activities shorter and less intense and reducing heavy exertion.



Wisconsinites are urged to reduce their time outdoors on Thursday, July 31 and into Friday, Aug. 1 due to ongoing air quality advisories resulting from Canadian wildfire smoke.

The current advisory in effect statewide until noon on Thursday, July 31 has been extended through noon on Friday, Aug. 1.

Protect yourself from wildfire smoke

What you can do:

Air quality advisories are expected to continue through the summer as wildfires continue to occur. The DNR asks the public to stay vigilant as advisories are issued.

Air quality

What we know:

Canadian wildfire smoke will continue to impact Wisconsin's surface air quality over the next several days. Widespread Unhealthy levels of PM2.5 are expected across Wisconsin on Thursday, with values in the Very Unhealthy category possible.

Conditions are expected to slowly improve beginning Friday; however, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy levels will remain possible through the weekend.