Wisconsin air quality advisory in effect; wildfire smoke from Canada
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are urged to reduce their time outdoors on Thursday, July 31 and into Friday, Aug. 1 due to ongoing air quality advisories resulting from Canadian wildfire smoke.
The current advisory in effect statewide until noon on Thursday, July 31 has been extended through noon on Friday, Aug. 1.
Protect yourself from wildfire smoke
What you can do:
- Stay indoors.
- Close doors and windows.
- Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution: vacuuming, frying food, burning candles or using gas-powered appliances.
- Install a high-efficiency air filter.
- Use an N95 mask if outdoors for long periods.
- Check your local air quality index. Get current air quality conditions from the statewide air monitoring network - Wisconsin Data Map. Download the free WisconsinAQM mobile app to receive air quality updates from anywhere using your mobile device. Download the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Sign up to receive air quality advisory notices to your email or via text.
Air quality advisories are expected to continue through the summer as wildfires continue to occur. The DNR asks the public to stay vigilant as advisories are issued.
Air quality
What we know:
Canadian wildfire smoke will continue to impact Wisconsin's surface air quality over the next several days. Widespread Unhealthy levels of PM2.5 are expected across Wisconsin on Thursday, with values in the Very Unhealthy category possible.
Conditions are expected to slowly improve beginning Friday; however, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy levels will remain possible through the weekend.
